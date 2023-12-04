A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (4 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces 48-hour blockade on Wednesday, Thursday

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP – to press home their demand of cancelling the 12th national elections schedule – will be underway at 6:00am on Wednesday (6 December).

November's overall export earnings increase by 27% from previous month

Overall export earnings increased by 27% in November compared to October, according to the latest data released by the Export Processing Bureau (EPB) today.

Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the authorities concerned to keep the preservation of the environment in mind while taking any development plan.

Israel expands ground attack in southern Gaza: Death toll soars over 800 in a day

Israel's military has widened its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people have been killed in the last day.

38 nominations accepted, 7 rejected in five constituencies of Narayanganj

A total of 38 nominations have been finalised, while seven have been rejected in the five constituencies of Narayanganj.