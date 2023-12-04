A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 05:01 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 05:01 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (4 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces 48-hour blockade on Wednesday, Thursday

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP – to press home their demand of cancelling the 12th national elections schedule – will be underway at 6:00am on Wednesday (6 December).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

November's overall export earnings increase by 27% from previous month

Overall export earnings increased by 27% in November compared to October, according to the latest data released by the Export Processing Bureau (EPB) today.

Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the authorities concerned to keep the preservation of the environment in mind while taking any development plan.

Israel expands ground attack in southern Gaza: Death toll soars over 800 in a day

Israel's military has widened its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people have been killed in the last day.

38 nominations accepted, 7 rejected in five constituencies of Narayanganj

A total of 38 nominations have been finalised, while seven have been rejected in the five constituencies of Narayanganj.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

10h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

3h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

50m | TBS Stories
Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

Harry Kane Spent 1.2 million euros on hotel stays in Germany

1h | TBS SPORTS
Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

Israel's bombardment knows no bounds after the truce

2h | TBS World
Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

2h | TBS Economy