A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (2 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km jolted Dhaka, and parts of the country at 9:35am today (2 December).

Three residential buildings at Comilla University have witnessed cracks in different sections, following a 5.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Bangladesh in early morning today (2 December).

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday (2 December) said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to take action for any violence or chaos centring the national election.

Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardments hit Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday as Israel pressed its offensive against Hamas militants with renewed force after the collapse of a truce in the nearly two-month-old war.