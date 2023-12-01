A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (1 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

2,713 candidates, including 1,966 from 32 parties, filed nominations for JS polls: EC

A total of 2,713 candidates have filed nomination forms to contest in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January 2024. Of the aspiring contestants, 1,966 have been nominated from 32 political parties while 747 have filed the nomination forms as independent candidates, shows Election Commission data.

JS polls: JaPa nominates 304 candidates, outnumbering AL by one

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) has fielded a total of 304 candidates to run in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, outnumbering the ruling Awami League (AL) by one candidate. The ruling party has nominated a total of 303 candidates in 298 seats, leaving Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 empty. It also filed two candidates each in five constituencies. On the other hand, the JaPa has fielded candidates in 287 seats, leaving 13 seats empty. The party also nominated two candidates each in 18 seats.

BNP's 15 central leaders, 30 former MPs taking part in election: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed on Friday that 15 central leaders and 30 former lawmakers of the BNP are set to participate in the upcoming national election.

Washington welcomes Dhaka's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism

Bangladesh experienced few instances of terrorist violence in 2022 as authorities continued to pursue militants rigorously, particularly al-Qa'ida-affiliated groups, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), and an ISIS-affiliated JMB offshoot Neo-JMB, according to the Country Reports on Terrorism 2022, published by the US State Department today.

PM for putting climate change victims in charge of fighting its impact

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has co-authored an article with the CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, Patrick Verkooijen, on climate change in the famous American weekly news magazine, Newsweek. The article was published on Thursday (30 November) while the global leaders were convening for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai to find ways to fight climate change impact globally.

Train to the sea: Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail service begins

The first-ever intercity train between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, "Cox's Bazar Express" started operating from today. The train started from Cox's Bazar for Dhaka with 1,380 passengers at 12:40pm on Friday (1 December).

Israel resumes Gaza assault after rockets fired, heavy fighting reported

Israel resumed combat operations against Hamas in Gaza on Friday after accusing the Palestinian fighter group of firing rockets at Israel and reneging on a deal to free all women held as hostages, violating their temporary truce agreement. The seven-day pause, which began on 24 Nov and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.