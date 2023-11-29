A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (29 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

AL leaders cannot randomly become independent candidates: Quader

Awami League leaders and activists cannot run as independent candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections without proper consideration and party alignment, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Bangladesh could be target of US labour policy: Washington mission alerts commerce ministry

The US' latest policy on labour rights warrants enough reasons for Bangladesh to be alarmed, the Bangladesh embassy in Washington has said, stating that the issue should be "taken into cognizance with priority by concerned stakeholders."

Yet to file tax returns? Two-month extension on the cards

Individual tax-payers may have till 31 January for filing tax returns, instead of the previously set deadline of 30 November.

Israel releases 30 captives after Hamas frees 12 hostages in extended truce deal

Hamas freed 12 more hostages and Israel released 30 Palestinian captives on Tuesday, the fifth day of an extended six-day truce between the fighter Palestinian group and Israel in the Gaza war.

Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk4.11 crore in toll collected in first month

After its inauguration, more than 1.74 lakh vehicles made their way through the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel within the first month, contributing to a total toll collection of Tk4,11,37,350.