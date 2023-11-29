A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 05:00 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (29 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

AL leaders cannot randomly become independent candidates: Quader

Awami League leaders and activists cannot run as independent candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections without proper consideration and party alignment, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

Bangladesh could be target of US labour policy: Washington mission alerts commerce ministry

The US' latest policy on labour rights warrants enough reasons for Bangladesh to be alarmed, the Bangladesh embassy in Washington has said, stating that the issue should be "taken into cognizance with priority by concerned stakeholders."

Yet to file tax returns? Two-month extension on the cards

Individual tax-payers may have till 31 January for filing tax returns, instead of the previously set deadline of 30 November.

Israel releases 30 captives after Hamas frees 12 hostages in extended truce deal

Hamas freed 12 more hostages and Israel released 30 Palestinian captives on Tuesday, the fifth day of an extended six-day truce between the fighter Palestinian group and Israel in the Gaza war.

Bangabandhu Tunnel: Tk4.11 crore in toll collected in first month

After its inauguration, more than 1.74 lakh vehicles made their way through the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel within the first month, contributing to a total toll collection of Tk4,11,37,350.

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

8h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

1d | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

Taka appreciated officially, market reacts quite opposite

41m | TBS Economy
The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

3h | TBS Stories
The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

5h | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

5h | TBS Economy