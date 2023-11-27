A glance at the most important news of the day

27 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (27 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP call another round of blockade, hartal for 29, 30 Nov

The BNP has declared a fresh 24-hour nationwide blockade on Wednesday and a 12-hour hartal for Thursday.

Following Sheikh Hasina's guideline, no bar to fielding dummy candidates: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (27 November) said that permission for party leaders to run as independent candidates in the upcoming national election is a "strategic decision".

North Korea shuts down its embassy in Bangladesh

North Korea officially shut down its embassy in Bangladesh on 21 November. It will continue to uphold relations with Bangladesh via its embassy in New Delhi.

Bajaj Pulsar N250: First higher cc motorcycle launched at Tk3.4 lakh

Uttara Motors, the manufacturer and distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh, launched the first 250 cc motorcycle in the country on Monday.

Elon Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families on Monday

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform, will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday along with Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza.

