A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (26 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

AL won't flatter international actors just to stay in power: PM Hasina

Prime Minister President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Awami League doesn't want to cling to power by flattering anyone outside the country as the people are its strength.

Now CEC says election can be rescheduled if BNP decides to join

The next general election can be rescheduled if BNP wants to join the election, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday.

AL nomination for JS polls: Shakib gets Magura-1, Mashrafee retains Narail-2

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has secured the AL nomination for Magura-1, and Masrafee Bin Mortaza retained Narail-2.

HSC results of girls commendable, but boys falling behind raises concern: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commended the higher passing rate of girls in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination while expressing concern over the performance of boys.

HSC results: Average pass rate 78.64%, more than 7% drop compared to last year

The average pass rate has dropped by 7.31% compared to last year in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations as the results were announced today.