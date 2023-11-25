A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (25 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh briefs Delhi-based diplomats on political situation, preparations for polls

Bangladesh has briefed heads of missions (around 90) based in New Delhi on the recent political scenario and preparations for the next general election in Bangladesh. Mentioning that election is a "festive occasion in Bangladesh as we see it in many democratic countries," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told ambassadors that people of Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to take part in the democratic process to vote and elect the representatives of their choice.

No decision yet on nomination of alliance members: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday the party has not made any decisions regarding the nomination of its partners within the 14-party alliance. "The focus at the moment is not on alliance partners but rather on selecting candidates who enjoy popularity among the people," Quader said at Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi today.

Russia says US Ambassador Peter Haas is interfering in the political affairs of Bangladesh

Russia has claimed that the US Ambassador Peter Haas is interfering in Bangladesh's internal political affairs which has been denied by a US state department claiming that the US supports free and fair elections and will continue to engage with government, opposition, civil society and others.

Aware of Moscow's 'deliberate mischaracterisation' of US foreign policy, Ambassador Haas' meetings: Washington

The United States has said it is aware of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's "deliberate mischaracterisation" of US foreign policy and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas' meetings. "The United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh. Nor does the United States favour one political party over another," a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

H&M to pay suppliers more as Bangladesh wages rise

Hennes & Mauritz AB has pledged to offset higher workers wages in Bangladesh by raising the prices it pays suppliers for clothing made in the country, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. The Stockholm-based company told its garment providers in Bangladesh that it will "absorb the increase of the wages in our product prices," after the government agreed to raise the minimum monthly wage by 56% to 12,500 taka ($113) from December.

Hamas-Israel war: Fourteen Israeli hostages to be freed in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners

Israeli authorities have said that 14 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas will be released on Saturday in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners, reports BBC. It's the second day of a temporary ceasefire in a deal brokered by Qatar, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one.