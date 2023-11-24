A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 05:23 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 05:23 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (24 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh-India foreign secretary-level talks held in New Delhi

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra at Hydrabad House in New Delhi on Friday. This was the second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India this year.

Blockades are bad for economy, scare away foreign investors: FBCCI president

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam has called for shunning the politics of blockades and hartals saying that a day of such protests cost the economy up to Tk6,500 crore.

3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway toll plaza

A bus caught fire due to a mechanical fault in front of a toll plaza on the Bangabandhu Expressway, injuring three passengers. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 12:30pm on Friday (24 November) in front of Bangabandhu Expressway's Dhaleshwari toll plaza in Munshiganj.

11 years of Tazreen fire: Injured workers still carry the pain

On this day in 2012, at least 117 garment workers burned to death in a catastrophic fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory in the Nishchintapur area of Ashulia, Dhaka. Over two hundred were injured, many of whom still bear injuries and constantly battle for survival. On Friday (24 November), various rights organisations, injured workers, family members and relatives of the deceased workers paid floral tributes in front of the factory to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Tazreen Fashions fire.

Gaza truce appears to hold shakily as Israel, Hamas start ceasefire

Israel and Hamas started a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday that appeared to be holding shakily with no major reports of bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks, although both sides were accused of violations. The first pause in a 48-day-old war began at 7am (0500 GMT), involving a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, the release of 13 Israeli women and child hostages by the militants later in the day and aid to flow into the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Afghan embassy in India shuts down citing lack of support, Taliban pressure

Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi has closed as diplomats appointed by the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban two years ago failed to secure visa extensions from their Indian hosts, the outgoing ambassador said in a statement on Friday. India does not recognise the Taliban government which seized power in 2021, and had allowed Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and mission staff to stay in place, issuing visas and handling trade matters.

