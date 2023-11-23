A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (23 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP calls another round of blockade for Sunday, Monday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Sunday and Monday. At a virtual press briefing on Thursday (23 November), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the seventh round of blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home the party's one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration. Read More

Economy bears brunt of ongoing blockades and hartals ahead of polls: Former BB governor Atiur

In an interview with the UNB, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman has explained how the current spate of blockades and burning of vehicles are taking a toll on the economy and suggested ways for reaching a solution. Atiur, currently honorary professor at Department of Development Studies in Dhaka University, said the fear of setting fire to the carriers is real. Read More

WB signs 5 projects with Bangladesh worth $1,118m for improvement in human development, climate resilience

The World Bank signed five financing agreements with Bangladesh today amounting $1,118 million to help the country achieve resilient and inclusive growth by improving human development and climate resilience. Sharifa Khan, senior secretary to Bangladesh and Abdoulaye Seck, country director, the World Bank, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides at the finance ministry's Economic Relations Division on Thursday (23 November). Read More

Consequences won't be good if BNP, Jamaat try to foil upcoming polls: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated that BNP and Jamaat are trying to foil the parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 January. "The consequences will not be good if anyone tries to foil the election," she warned adding that the people are the strength of her party. Read More

AL finalises nominations for 39 seats in Rajshahi, 33 in Rangpur

The Awami League (AL) has finalised the nomination of candidates for a total 72 seats today in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. "Candidates have been finalised for 33 seats in Rangpur and 39 in Rajshahi. We will not release the results until the nominations are finalised in all seats. We will officially announce our nomination altogether. The meeting has been adjourned till 10 am tomorrow," the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said following an AL Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting at its Tejgaon office on Thursday (23 November). Read More

Govt has no influence in Fakhrul's bail denial: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Thursday that the government has no influence in the denial of bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam. The judiciary is independent and judges take decisions after proper scrutiny, he said while talking to reporters after United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on him at the secretariat. Read More