A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (22 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Jatiya Party to join JS polls, field candidates in 300 seats: Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JaPa) will participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election, JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today. read more

23 banks under cenbank's radar for non-encashment of ERQ dollars

The central bank has directed 23 banks to promptly convert 50% of their deposited dollars in Exporters' Retention Quota (ERQ) accounts into cash, citing non-compliance with its directive issued two months ago. read more

Mirza Fakhrul denied bail

A Dhaka court has denied bail of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Acting Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader's court heard the case on Fakhrul's behalf from Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder, Md Asaduzzaman, Bodruddoza Badal and Syed Zainul Abedin Mejbah on Wednesday (November 22). read more

Pope says conflict between Israel and Hamas has gone beyond war to 'terrorism'

Pope Francis on Wednesday met separately with Israeli relatives of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians with family in Gaza and said the conflict had gone beyond war to become "terrorism". read more

US wants to see JS polls carried out peacefully: State Department

The United States wants to see the elections in Bangladesh carried out peacefully. "We want to see a free and peaceful election in Bangladesh. We want to see the elections carried out peacefully. That has been our policy, as I have made clear a number of times from here," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a regular media briefing on Wednesday (22 November). read more