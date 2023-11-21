A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (21 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Nothing can be gained by burning people to death: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said good sense should prevail among the arsonists as nothing can be gained by burning people.

Countries vocal on human rights issues often remain silent on migrant workers' sufferings: Shahriar

Noting that migration and human mobility are increasingly becoming more complex in today's world, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said it is a tragic irony that countries that claim to be vocal on human rights issues internationally often remain "silent or in denial" about transgressions with migrant workers within their own territories.

DSE turnover drops by 22% on Tuesday

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged on Tuesday (21 November), as turnover dropped by more than 22% due to fear of the economic uncertainty caused by a sanctions threat.

Bangladesh terms UN Special Rapporteurs' report on human rights 'biased'

The government has responded to the human rights report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) terming it false and fabricated.

Hamas chief says close to truce agreement with Israel

The chief of Hamas told Reuters on Tuesday that the Palestinian fighter group was near a truce agreement with Israel, even as the deadly assault on Gaza continued and rockets were being fired into Israel.

US condemns 'violence' against RMG workers in Bangladesh

The United States has condemned the recent 'violence' against garment workers in Bangladesh who are demonstrating for an increase the minimum wage.

Jannatul Ferdous makes it to the list of BBC's 100 influential women 2023

Jannatul Ferdous, the founder of Voice & Views, has been chosen to be on BBC's 100 Women 2023 for being most inspiring and influential.