A glance at the most important news of the day

20 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
20 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (20 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP calls for blockade on 22, 23 Nov

The BNP has called for a 48-hour blockade starting on Wednesday (22 November) for the sixth time to protest against the polls schedule, which announced the national election to be held on 7 January. read more 

Fakhrul's bail hearing deferred to 22 November

A Dhaka court has deferred the bail plea of the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to 22 November in a case filed over the 28 October attack on the chief justice's residence in the capital's Kakrail. read more

HSC results to be published 26 Nov

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday (26 November). read more

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza buys AL nomination form for Narail-2

Former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and current MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has bought the Awami League nomination paper to contest for the Narail-2 seat in the upcoming national parliament elections. read more

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

Health officials said 31 premature babies in "extremely critical condition" were transferred safely Sunday from Gaza's main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations. read more 

 

