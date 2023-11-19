A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 05:07 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 05:07 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (19 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

SC upholds HC verdict cancelling Jamaat's registration as political party

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed a leave-to-appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging a High Court verdict which declared the party's registration with the Election Commission as illegal. read more 

Raushan meets President, calls for dialogue with all political parties

Leader of Opposition in the Parliament and Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chief Patron Raushan Ershad during a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called for holding dialogue with all the political parties. read more

Bangladesh to become world's 9th largest market by 2030 overtaking UK, Germany: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (19 November) said Bangladesh would be the 9th largest consumer market by 2030, with the government working with the goal of overtaking many established markets in the world.

Biggest protest in Spain against Catalan amnesty law draws 170,000

About 170,000 people marched through Madrid on Saturday in the largest protest yet against an amnesty law which Spain's Socialists agreed over Catalonia's 2017 separatist bid in order to form a government. read more

Actress Mahiya Mahi collects nomination form, Apu Biswas wants to run as candidate again

Actress Mahiya Mahi has collected the Awami League's nomination form from the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency. read more

