A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (18 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina opens AL nomination paper sale by collecting her form for Gopalganj-3

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the sale of AL nomination forms by buying her own form as a candidate for the upcoming 12th National Parliament election.

Commonwealth pre-election assessment mission due in Dhaka today

A pre-election assessment team from the Commonwealth is set to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday (18 November) afternoon to observe the pre-election scenario leading up to the twelfth parliamentary election scheduled for 7 January 2024.

Cyclone Midhili: Dried fish worth Tk1 crore damaged due to rain

Dried fish worth Tk1 crore, kept under the open sky for drying, at Dublar Char in the Sundarbans were damaged due to the incessant rain triggered by the cyclonic storm 'Midhili'.

In shock move, OpenAI sacks ChatGPT star CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT a year ago, said Friday it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman in a shock firing of a central figure in the AI revolution.

4 parties apply to form election alliance with AL

Four political parties have expressed their interest in forming an alliance with Bangladesh Awami League (AL) for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election.

Government can be changed only through vote: PM

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (18 November) sought blessing from the countrymen to hold a fair and peaceful election, saying the government can be changed only by vote and elections.