A glance at the most important news of the day

BNP calls for hartal on 19, 20 Nov to protest election schedule announcement

The BNP has called for a 48-hour hartal starting from Sunday (19 November) to protest against the upcoming national election schedule. The strike will be enforced from 6:00am on Sunday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir said at a virtual briefing on Thursday (16 November).

BNP's agitation can't stop 7 January election: Quader

The ongoing agitation by the BNP can't stop the national election from taking place on 7 January as per the announced schedule, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today. "Nothing will happen due to BNP's movement. Elections will not stop. The election schedule has been announced. We want everyone to participate," he said at a press conference at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon at around 11am on Thursday (16 November).

JS polls: AL to sell nomination forms from Saturday

The ruling Awami League will start salling nomination forms for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections from Saturday (18 November). Aspiring candidates will be able to collect the forms from Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, the party said in a release on Thursday (16 November).

Ballot papers to be sent 3-4 days before election at district level: EC secretary

The Election Commission will send ballot papers for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections at the district level three to four days before the polling day, the commission's spokesperson said today. "The papers will be printed after symbols are allotted to the candidates," Jahangir Alam, secretary and spokesman to the EC told reporters at the commission building in Agargaon on Thursday (16 November).

Cox's Bazar AL leader threatens to kill US Ambassador Peter Haas

An Awami League leader from Cox's Bazar has threatened to kill US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. A video of the speech given by Maheshkhali Upazila Awami League Senior Vice President Faridul Alam during a worker's rally in Kalamarchhara upazila that took place on 6 November has been making rounds on social media.

Deep depression in Bay to turn to Cyclone Midhili; likely to cross Bangladesh coast

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and make landfall on the Bangladesh coast, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office indicated that the deep depression will persist in its north-northeastward movement at a speed of 17 kmph, reports India Today.