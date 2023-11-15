A glance at the most important news of the day

15 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 05:00 pm

15 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Among a number of incidents taking place today (15 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

More needs to be done for labour, human rights: EU tells Bangladesh

Bangladesh has made progress on safety standards in the readymade garment (RMG) sector but more needs to be done on both labour and human rights grounds, the European Union's visiting Everything But Arms (EBA) review mission told Bangladeshi officials today. read more 

Security blanket shrouds capital as election schedule announcement looms

Ahead of the election schedule announcement, set for 7:00pm today, major areas of the city have been brought under a security blanket through the deployment of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). read more

Peter Haas expresses concern over political rhetoric against US Embassy officials

US Ambassador Peter Haas has expressed deep concern over the violent political rhetoric that has been directed against the people in the US Embassy. read more 

Israeli troops enter Gaza's Shifa hospital after gunbattle at gates

Israeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm over the fate of thousands of civilians trapped inside. read more

Fifth round of blockade: Jamaat holds processions across Dhaka

On the first day of the fifth round of the nationwide blockade today, Jamaat-e-Islami organised processions in various locations across the capital demanding the release of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders. read more

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

7h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

14h | Panorama

