A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (13 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces fresh blockade for Wednesday, Thursday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Wednesday and Thursday. read more

PM Hasina opens 24 dev projects, lays foundation for 5 others in Khulna

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated 24 development projects, involving Tk2,593 crore and laid foundation stones for another five schemes during a day's trip to Khulna. read more

Govt to sell onion at Tk50, potato at Tk30 per kg from tomorrow

The government has decided to sell onion at Tk50 per kg, potato at Tk30 per kg, lentils at Tk60 per kg, and soybean oil at Tk100 per litre in Dhaka north and south city corporations from tomorrow (14 November) via the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). read more

Low gas pressure keeps Tk1,430cr compressor stations idle

The gas pressure in the national transmission line has weakened to such an extent that even two compressor stations in Ashuganj and Elenga, installed to boost gas flow within the pipeline, have remained inoperable. read more

UN observes minute's silence for 101 staff killed in Gaza

United Nations workers observed a minute's silence on Monday to honour the more than 100 employees killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began last month as UN flags flew at half mast. read more