A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 06:05 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (12 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Buyers concerned over RMG unrest, not placing new orders: BGMEA

Foreign buyers are concerned about the ongoing unrest in the readymade garments (RMG) sector and they are not placing new orders for the time being, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Read more

Awami League takes cautious stance in capital amid BNP-Jamaat blockade

Leaders and activists of Awami League and allied organisations are on alert in the capital to protest the fourth spell of blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allies. Read more

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RMG clash in Gazipur: Another injured worker dies while undergoing treatment

Another RMG factory worker who was injured during the clash between workers and police in Gazipur on 8 November, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today. Read more

Bangladesh team to receive Tk 2 crore despite disastrous World Cup

Bangladesh's World Cup campaign didn't go as planned, to say the least. They had arguably the worst World Cup in their history and even skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that. The team returned home on Sunday. Read more

UN Human Rights Council to review Bangladesh's rights record tomorrow

Bangladesh's human rights record will be examined by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group for the fourth time on Monday. Read more

No way to evacuate babies to a safer hospital: Gaza health ministry

The Israeli military will help evacuate babies from the hospital at the request of the staff at al-Shifa Hospital, its spokesperson Daniel Hagari says. Asked about the evacuations, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Reuters: "We have not been informed about any mechanism to get the babies out to a safer hospital. So far we are praying for their safety and not to lose more of them." He said there were 45 babies in total, reports Al Jazeera. Read more

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

47m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

27m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

42m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World