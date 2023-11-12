A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (12 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Buyers concerned over RMG unrest, not placing new orders: BGMEA

Foreign buyers are concerned about the ongoing unrest in the readymade garments (RMG) sector and they are not placing new orders for the time being, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Read more

Awami League takes cautious stance in capital amid BNP-Jamaat blockade

Leaders and activists of Awami League and allied organisations are on alert in the capital to protest the fourth spell of blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allies. Read more

RMG clash in Gazipur: Another injured worker dies while undergoing treatment

Another RMG factory worker who was injured during the clash between workers and police in Gazipur on 8 November, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today. Read more

Bangladesh team to receive Tk 2 crore despite disastrous World Cup

Bangladesh's World Cup campaign didn't go as planned, to say the least. They had arguably the worst World Cup in their history and even skipper Shakib Al Hasan admitted that. The team returned home on Sunday. Read more

UN Human Rights Council to review Bangladesh's rights record tomorrow

Bangladesh's human rights record will be examined by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group for the fourth time on Monday. Read more

No way to evacuate babies to a safer hospital: Gaza health ministry

The Israeli military will help evacuate babies from the hospital at the request of the staff at al-Shifa Hospital, its spokesperson Daniel Hagari says. Asked about the evacuations, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra told Reuters: "We have not been informed about any mechanism to get the babies out to a safer hospital. So far we are praying for their safety and not to lose more of them." He said there were 45 babies in total, reports Al Jazeera. Read more