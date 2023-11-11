A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (11 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM inaugurates Matarbari deep sea port channel, 13 other projects in Cox's Bazar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 14.3km channel of the Matarbari deep sea port, alongside 12 other projects on Saturday afternoon in Cox's Bazar. Earlier on the day, the premier also inaugurated the 102km Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway line, constructed at Tk18034.47 crore, marking the establishment of the first rail link to Bangladesh's southeast coast.

1,813 opposition men arrested in Dhaka since 28 October

A total of 1,813 leaders and activists from various opposition parties have been arrested since BNP's grand rally in the capital on 28 October. The arrests were made in connection with 131 cases filed at different police stations in Dhaka, as per data from the police headquarters provided by Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

EU team due in Dhaka tomorrow to review progress in labour sector

A delegation of the European Union (EU) is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow to have discussions with relevant stakeholders on the country's labour sector. Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS) Paola Pampaloni will lead the delegation, an official told UNB.

A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO chief

A child is killed on average every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the United Nations Security Council on Friday, warning: "Nowhere and no one is safe." He said that half of Gaza's 36 hospitals and two-thirds of its primary healthcare centres were not functioning and those that were operating were way beyond their capacities, describing the healthcare system as being "on its knees."

Over a hundred Ashulia factories closed indefinitely following workers' unrest

The overall situation in Ashulia remains calm as factory authorities shut down more than a hundred readymade garment factories for an indefinite period under Article 13/1 of the labour law. The move comes after back-to-back workers' protests demanding a hike in the minimum wage over the past three weeks.

Marsh hits 177* as Australia ease past Bangladesh in World Cup

Mitchell Marsh racked up his career-best ODI score as Australia cruised to an eight-wicket win after chasing down 308 quite easily with 32 deliveries to spare. It was Australia's seventh straight win in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

It was Marsh's second hundred in the tournament and his first score in excess of 150 in his white-ball professional career. It was also the second-highest individual score in the ongoing tournament, just behind his compatriot Glenn Maxwell's 201*.

