A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 07:10 pm

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
From Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asking that water and electricity subsidies be based on income and distribution area to CEC, after meeting the president, saying election will be held on time at any cost and schedule to be announced soon, a number of events have taken place today till 7:30pm. The Business Standard has compiled a list of the most important stories from the pile of news items for you. Take a quick look…

Election on time at any cost, schedule to be announced soon: CEC after meeting president

The national elections must be held in the stipulated time at any cost, said the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal following a meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin.

BNP, Jamaat call for fourth phase of blockade on 12, 13 Nov

The BNP has called for a 48-hour blockade on Sunday and Monday, demanding the resignation of the government, a non-partisan government and the release of party men, including party chief Khaleda Zia.

Water, electricity subsidies should be income-based, area-based: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked that water and electricity subsidies be based on income and distribution area. 

BGMEA urges brands, retailers and buyers to adjust prices in line with new wage policy

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged all brands, retailers and representatives of esteemed buyers to adjust/up-charge prices of all goods to be shipped from December to cover the increment in wage component.

US urges Bangladesh govt to protect workers' right to peaceful protest, investigate allegations of false charges

The United States on Wednesday called on the government of Bangladesh to protect workers' right to peaceful protest and investigate allegations of false criminal charges against workers and labour leaders.

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

