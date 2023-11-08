A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (8 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Environment favourable for announcing election schedule: EC secretary

Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam today said the country's environment is favourable for announcing the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election. Read more

Woman RMG worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur

A woman garments worker died in a clash between workers and police in Gazipur's Konabari area while protesting against the minimum wage hike this morning (8 November). Read more

Allow Khaleda Zia to seek treatment abroad: UN rights chief to PM Hasina

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to release ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for urgent medical treatment abroad. Read more

PM Hasina returns home from Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Wednesday morning after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Read more

Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka to enforce blockade

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march in the capital this morning to enforce the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by the party, Jamaat and others. Read more

Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

Israel's ground forces in the Gaza Strip aimed on Wednesday to locate and disable Hamas' vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, the next phase in an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands of Palestinians. Read more