A glance at the most important news of the day

From Tk12,500 minimum wage being finalised for the RMG sector to Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls results being postponed, a number of events have taken place today till 7:30pm. The Business Standard has compiled a list of the most important stories from the pile of news items for you. Take a quick look…

Tk12,500 minimum wage finalised for RMG sector

The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garment sector has finalised Tk12,500 as the minimum wage for the sector, in line with the proposal of factory owners and almost half short of what the protesting workers have been demanding.

EC postpones making Lakshmipur-3, B'baria-2 by-polls results official; opens inquiry into alleged anomalies

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the gazette publication of the results of the recently concluded Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls and launched inquiries into allegations of voting anomalies.

Gaza death toll tops 10,000; UN calls it a children's graveyard

Gaza is becoming a "graveyard for children", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, amplifying demands for a ceasefire in the enclave, where Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from Israeli strikes had exceeded 10,000.

UN review on human rights on 13 Nov: Bangladesh govt prepares to highlight efforts

The government has taken preparations to highlight its efforts as Bangladesh's human rights record will be examined by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time on 13 November.

RMG unrest: Workers clash with police over minimum wage; 2 buses torched in Konabari

Workers from various garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari region blocked the bus stand area of the Dhaka-Tangail highway and Kashimpur regional road, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement personnel.