A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:28 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

From Tk12,500 minimum wage being finalised for the RMG sector to Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls results being postponed, a number of events have taken place today till 7:30pm. The Business Standard has compiled a list of the most important stories from the pile of news items for you. Take a quick look…

Tk12,500 minimum wage finalised for RMG sector

The Minimum Wage Board for the readymade garment sector has finalised Tk12,500 as the minimum wage for the sector, in line with the proposal of factory owners and almost half short of what the protesting workers have been demanding.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

EC postpones making Lakshmipur-3, B'baria-2 by-polls results official; opens inquiry into alleged anomalies

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the gazette publication of the results of the recently concluded Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls and launched inquiries into allegations of voting anomalies.

Gaza death toll tops 10,000; UN calls it a children's graveyard

Gaza is becoming a "graveyard for children", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, amplifying demands for a ceasefire in the enclave, where Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from Israeli strikes had exceeded 10,000.

UN review on human rights on 13 Nov: Bangladesh govt prepares to highlight efforts

The government has taken preparations to highlight its efforts as Bangladesh's human rights record will be examined by the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time on 13 November.

RMG unrest: Workers clash with police over minimum wage; 2 buses torched in Konabari

Workers from various garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari region blocked the bus stand area of the Dhaka-Tangail highway and Kashimpur regional road, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement personnel.

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

11h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

11h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

11h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

39m | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

2h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

8h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

8h | Tech Talk