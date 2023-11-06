A glance at the most important news of the day

From opposition parties announcing fresh blockades to DMP announcing reward money for information on arsonists, a number of events have taken place today till 8:00pm. The Business Standard has compiled a list of the most important stories from the pile of news items for you. Take a quick look…



BNP, Jamaat declare 2-day blockade again on Wednesday, Thursday

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami will again enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade this week on Wednesday and Thursday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement during a press conference this afternoon (6 November).

Inflation jumps to 9.93% in October

The country's inflation rate rose to 9.93% in October from 9.63% in September, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data released on Monday. Food inflation also increased to 12.56% in October from 12.37% in September.

21 fire incidents reported countrywide in last 38 hours: Fire service

The fire service received a total of 21 reports of fire incidents countrywide in 38 hours from 4am Sunday to 6pm Monday. During this period, 15 buses, two trucks, a car, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a leguna were set on fire, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said in a statement. Twelve incidents occurred in Dhaka city, four in Dhaka division (Gazipur and Narayanganj), four in Chattogram division (Khagrachari) and one in Rajshahi Division (Bogura).

Sheikh Hasina will officially launch AL election campaign with Sylhet rally: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, will officially kick off her party's campaigning for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election through a rally in Sylhet, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

History made as Angelo Mathews becomes first batter to be timed out against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews was dismissed in a controversial manner against Bangladesh on Monday. He became the first-ever batter in international cricket to be timed out after failing to take the strike within three minutes of the previous dismissal.

PM Hasina performs Umrah

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, performed the holy Umrah in Makkah this morning (6 November). The prime minister, along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, performed the Umrah and offered prayers at the holy mosque of Masjid Al Haram.

Just 4% of top companies meet UN climate target guidelines, study says

Half of the world's 2,000 biggest listed companies have set a target to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century, but just a fraction meet tough United Nations guidelines for what constitutes a quality pledge, a report on Monday showed. Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium including Oxford University, said corporate targets from Forbes2000 index companies had jumped 40% to 1,003 in October 2023, from 702 in June 2022, covering two-thirds of revenues, some $27 trillion.

DMP chief announces Tk20,000 reward for helping catch arsonists

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today announced a Tk20,000 reward for those who will help them nab arsonists with information amid nationwide arson attacks. DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said this during a meeting with Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners' Association at the DMP headquarters.

EU weighs advancing Ukraine's membership bid as Russia war drags on

The European Union executive is expected to recommend taking Ukraine one step closer to becoming a member of the bloc this week, according to EU officials, a coveted prize for Kyiv as weariness creeps in nearly two years after Russia's invasion. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's Brussels-based executive will publish a report on Wednesday assessing progress achieved towards membership by EU hopefuls. On a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, she praised Ukraine for making headway.

