A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (4 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Another day, another milestone: PM opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second phase of the metro rail's much-awaited Agargaon to Motijheel service today.

BNP, Jamaat declare hartal in Ctg Sunday protesting arrest of Amir Khasru

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have declared a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Chattogram for tomorrow (5 November) to protest the arrest and remand of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other BNP leaders.

EC dialogue on JS polls: 18 out of 44 parties skip talks

A total of 18 parties did not turn up for the Election Commission (EC)'s talks with 44 parties scheduled for today (4 November).

Police teargas, rubber bullets rain as RMG protest turns violent in Ashulia

A clash erupted between readymade garment (RMG) workers and the police in Ashulia's Jamgora area this morning as the workers attempted to block the Abdullahpur-Bypail road.

Bangladesh loan gave immense relief from socioeconomic pressures: Sri Lanka's central bank governor

Sri Lanka has immensely benefited from financial support by the SAARC countries, particularly Bangladesh and India, said P Nandalal Weerasinghe, governor of Sri Lanka's central bank.

US, allies try to craft Gaza endgame as deaths, destruction mount

As Israeli forces intensify their assault against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats in Washington, the United Nations, the Middle East and beyond have started weighing the options for the "day after" if the Palestinian group is ousted - and the challenges they see ahead are daunting.

Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors, deaths at 137

Rescue workers in Nepal began digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their hands on Saturday, searching for survivors after the country's worst earthquake in eight years killed 137 people and shook buildings as far away as New Delhi.