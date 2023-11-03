A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (3 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Amir Khasru, Zahir Uddin on 6-day remand

A Dhaka court on Friday granted six-day remand against BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Zahir Uddin Swapon each in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque on 28 October.

BNP top brass cannot avoid responsibility of anarchy: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the BNP's top leaders cannot avoid responsibility for creating anarchy on 28 October.

67 eminent citizens demand Mirza Fakhrul's immediate release

Sixty-seven eminent citizens have demanded the immediate release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. 

Commonwealth pre-assessment team coming to Bangladesh in November, EC source says

A Commonwealth pre-assessment team is coming to Bangladesh later this month to monitor the situation ahead of the national polls, a source in the Election Commission said.

Protesting RMG workers try to block roads in Ashulia

RMG workers tried to block roads in Ashulia today amid the ongoing movement demanding a hike in the minimum wages.

Onion now Tk140 per kg, more than double of govt set price

The onion price has increased by Tk30 to reach Tk140 per kg in a week, more than double the price set by the government. 

US seeks pauses in Gaza war as Israeli troops encircle city

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday to push for humanitarian pauses in the Gaza war after Israel said its troops had surrounded the Palestinian enclave's biggest city, the focus of its drive to wipe out Hamas.

