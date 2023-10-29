A glance at the most important news of the day

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (29 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces 3-day nationwide blockades from Tuesday

The BNP has announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the ruling government.

Mirza Fakhrul detained, taken to DB office for 'questioning'

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been detained by law enforcement forces today, his wife Rahat Ara Begum said. 

Man posing as adviser to Biden detained from Dhaka airport

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has detained the man who had been introducing himself as an "adviser to US President Joe Biden" from Dhaka airport while he was leaving the country.

177 detained across country so far as police crackdown on hartal

In the first hartal seen in a few years, police are enforcing a crackdown while sporadic incidents of chases and counter chases between law enforcers and groups of political protestors are being reported from different parts of the country. 

Internet service disruption likely on 31 Oct, 2 Nov due to upgradation of submarine cable

Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions due to the upgradation work underway at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.

