A glance at the most important news of the day

PM becomes first passenger on much-awaited Bangabandhu tunnel; opens it to public from tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-anticipated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River.

BNP's oust-govt movement bound to fail: PM Hasina tells huge rally in Ctg

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina categorically said that BNP will gain nothing by threatening to oust her government through movements.

AL announces countrywide 'peace' rally for tomorrow

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has announced a nationwide "peace" rally on Sunday (29 October).

Countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal tomorrow, BNP declares as rally 'foiled by police'

The BNP has declared a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday (29 October) to protest police action on the party's Nayapaltan rally today which left numerous BNP leaders and activists injured, according to party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Police constable dies in clash with BNP in Fakirapool

A police constable has died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital.

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut off

Battles were raging in Gaza early on Saturday, as Israel expanded its ground operations and cut communications to the Palestinian territory, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the last two days.