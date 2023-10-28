A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:19 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (28 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM becomes first passenger on much-awaited Bangabandhu tunnel; opens it to public from tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-anticipated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River.

BNP's oust-govt movement bound to fail: PM Hasina tells huge rally in Ctg

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina categorically said that BNP will gain nothing by threatening to oust her government through movements.

AL announces countrywide 'peace' rally for tomorrow

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has announced a nationwide "peace" rally on Sunday (29 October).

Countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal tomorrow, BNP declares as rally 'foiled by police'

The BNP has declared a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday (29 October) to protest police action on the party's Nayapaltan rally today which left numerous BNP leaders and activists injured, according to party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Police constable dies in clash with BNP in Fakirapool

A police constable has died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital.

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut off

Battles were raging in Gaza early on Saturday, as Israel expanded its ground operations and cut communications to the Palestinian territory, three weeks after the deadliest attack in the country's history.

Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

The man wanted in the mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that killed 18 people and wounded 13 was found dead Friday, bringing an end to a search that put the entire state of Maine on edge for the last two days.

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

13h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

13h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

13h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

1h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

3h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

10h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS