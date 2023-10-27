A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (27 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

AL, BNP get DMP permission to hold rallies at Baitul Mukarram, Nayapaltan

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions.

However, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval for their rally scheduled on the same day.

Read more about this here

Dr Kamal retires from politics

Dr Kamal Hossain has announced his resignation from all political activities as well as from the position of president at Gonoforum. He made this announcement during the Special National Council held at the National Press Club auditorium on Friday (27 October).

Read more about this here

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

While the mainstream media of the West clearly leans towards Israel, hundreds of thousands of people from the western hemisphere are expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and protesting the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Kamrun Naher writes about the stark contrast in support for Palestine and Israel among people in the Western country and their media.

Read more about this here

Internet glitches to be resolved by tonight: ISPAB

Internet speed disruptions across the country, resulting from the fire at Khawaja Tower in the capital's Mohakhali, is expected to be resolved by tonight, according to the Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).

Read more about this here

Govt may lift 20% source tax on foreign loan interest

The government may withdraw the 20% source tax on the interest against foreign loans, which was imposed in the national budget for FY24, according to finance ministry officials.

They said the ministry is considering withdrawing the newly imposed source tax following requests from the central bank and numerous business groups, who argue that the tax would increase foreign borrowing costs by about 25%.

Read more about this here

PM returns home from Brussels

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home today after attending the "Global Gateway Forum" held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, on 25-26 October. The premier went to Brussels on 24 October at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more about this here

Hamas, Israel negotiating ceasefire, prisoner exchange

Hamas and Israel are negotiating a ceasefire to the ongoing war and a prisoner exchange deal, Al Jazeera reported on Friday (27 October 2023) evening. The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, deal between Israel and Hamas are quickly progressing, the Qatar-based TV network reported citing sources.

Read more about this here