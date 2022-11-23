Evening Brief - Today's news so far (23 Nov, 2022)

Evening Brief - Today&#039;s news so far (23 Nov, 2022)

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (23 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

  • PM to launch Metro Rail by December end
  • DU student dies falling off building
  • Cheque dishonour cases proceeding suspended: HC
  • Govt okays proposals to import fertilisers, procure scanners

HC suspends proceeding of all cheque dishonour cases

The High Court has suspended the proceedings of all cheque dishonour cases filed by various banks against the defaulters for debt recovery. Read more

4 brothers of ex-MP Bodi among 101 yaba peddlers jailed for 1.5 years in Cox's Bazar

A total of 101 yaba peddlers in Cox's Bazar, including four brothers of former member of Parliament Abdur Rahman Bodi have been sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment along with a fine of Tk20,000 each. Read more

Govt helping BNP to make Dhaka rally a success: Info minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday asked the members of the ruling Awami League (AL) to stay alert during the upcoming rally in Dhaka by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 10 December. Read more

PM Hasina to launch metro rail end of December: DMTCL MD 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the commercial journey of the much-anticipated metro rail service [Uttara-Agargaon] in the capital at the end of December this year. Read more

Govt okays fertiliser import, procurement of container scanner systems

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved a number of proposals including import of a total of 140,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser and procurement of 6 complete container scanner systems for custom houses. Read more

IGP promises to take stern action against anyone breaking the law

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Wednesday served a stern warning against anyone who would attempt to destabilise the law-and-order situation in the country. Read more

DU student dies after falling off building

A student of Dhaka University died after falling off the 10th floor of a building at the university's Jagannath hall. Read more

Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15

Two explosions at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts wounded up to 15 people on Wednesday, emergency services said, in what Israeli police said appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants. Read more

EU lawmakers set to name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terror

EU lawmakers look set to declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" in line with pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Read more 

Manchester United owners consider selling club

Manchester United announced on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League football club. Read more

Bolsonaro challenges Brazil election he lost to Lula

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the election he lost last month to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities met with initial skepticism. Read more

