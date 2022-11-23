Evening Brief - Today's news so far (23 Nov, 2022)
Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (23 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
- PM to launch Metro Rail by December end
- DU student dies falling off building
- Cheque dishonour cases proceeding suspended: HC
- Govt okays proposals to import fertilisers, procure scanners
HC suspends proceeding of all cheque dishonour cases
The High Court has suspended the proceedings of all cheque dishonour cases filed by various banks against the defaulters for debt recovery. Read more
4 brothers of ex-MP Bodi among 101 yaba peddlers jailed for 1.5 years in Cox's Bazar
A total of 101 yaba peddlers in Cox's Bazar, including four brothers of former member of Parliament Abdur Rahman Bodi have been sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment along with a fine of Tk20,000 each. Read more
Govt helping BNP to make Dhaka rally a success: Info minister
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday asked the members of the ruling Awami League (AL) to stay alert during the upcoming rally in Dhaka by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 10 December. Read more
PM Hasina to launch metro rail end of December: DMTCL MD
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the commercial journey of the much-anticipated metro rail service [Uttara-Agargaon] in the capital at the end of December this year. Read more
Govt okays fertiliser import, procurement of container scanner systems
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved a number of proposals including import of a total of 140,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser and procurement of 6 complete container scanner systems for custom houses. Read more
IGP promises to take stern action against anyone breaking the law
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Wednesday served a stern warning against anyone who would attempt to destabilise the law-and-order situation in the country. Read more
DU student dies after falling off building
A student of Dhaka University died after falling off the 10th floor of a building at the university's Jagannath hall. Read more
Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15
Two explosions at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts wounded up to 15 people on Wednesday, emergency services said, in what Israeli police said appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants. Read more
EU lawmakers set to name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terror
EU lawmakers look set to declare Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" in line with pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Read more
Manchester United owners consider selling club
Manchester United announced on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the American Glazer family bought the English Premier League football club. Read more
Bolsonaro challenges Brazil election he lost to Lula
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the election he lost last month to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities met with initial skepticism. Read more