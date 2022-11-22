Evening Brief - Today's news so far (22 Nov, 2022)

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (22 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Seven-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign from 1 December

The government will run a seven-day campaign for vaccination against Covid-19 on the occasion of Victory Day, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said. Read more

PM for undertaking projects without hampering nature

Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked all concerned to undertake and thus implement development projects without harming nature. Read more

Padma and Meghna: 2 new divisions on the cards

Photo: BSS

Two new administrative divisions after the name of River Padma and Meghna are all set to bag the final nod at the upcoming meeting of National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reform (NICAR) next Sunday (27 November). Read more

Some journalists compel foreign envoys to make comments: Foreign minister

File photo of Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: UNB

Some journalists here compel foreign ambassadors to comment on Bangladesh's internal issues, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Read more

Mastermind behind snatching away 2 death row convicts identified

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has identified the key person who led the attack to snatch away the two death-row convicts from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court premises in Dhaka on Sunday. Read more

Fire at state-owned Ctg urea factory halts fertiliser production

State-owned Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) suspended its production on Tuesday following a fire incident at the factory. Read more

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

At least one person was killed when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said. Read more

Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 252

The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur town in western Java has risen to 252, the local government said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Read more

Bangladesh urges South Africa to extradite accused in 21 Aug grenade attack

Foreign Affairs State Minister Shahriar Alam has urged South Africa's deputy minister to send back two accused in the 21 August 2004 grenade attack in Dhaka. Read more

Victims and heroes in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting identified

Colorado Springs officials on Monday identified the five shooting victims who died and the two heroes who prevented further bloodshed at the LGBTQ nightclub where a gunman opened fire on Saturday night. Read more

Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah will pick the next prime minister soon, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing the national palace, which did not specify timing for his decision. Read more