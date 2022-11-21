Evening Brief - Today’s news so far (21 Nov, 2022)

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (21 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bulk electricity price hiked by 19.92%

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has hiked bulk electricity price by 19.92% to Tk6.20 kWh from the previous price of Tk5.17 kWh. Read more

Bulk electricity price hike will not affect consumers right now: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the increase in bulk electricity prices will not have any effect on the consumer level right now. Read more

Bangladesh has changed a lot with AL in power for last 14 years: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has changed a lot and will march towards development and prosperity as the Awami League is in power for last 14 years. Read more

5 cops suspended over escape of 2 death row convicts

Five police officials have been suspended in the incident of two death row convicts fleeing a Dhaka court premises on Sunday. Read more

Escaped militants, those who helped them under surveillance: DMP DB chief

The two death-row convicts who managed to flee from a Dhaka court premises yesterday and the miscreants who helped them escape are under surveillance and will be arrested anytime soon. Read more

Results of SSC, equivalent exams to be published on 28 November

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published between on 28 November this year. Read more

Bangladesh has made Bay of Bengal an example for the world to follow: US ambassador

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has made the Bay of Bengal an example for the world to follow, said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Read more

Bangladesh expects Italy's support on GSP issue after LDC graduation: Tipu Munshi

Photo: PID

Bangladesh expects Italy's support on the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) issue after the country's graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today. Read more

Bangladesh for easing visa process, recruitment of more workers in Bahrain

Bangladesh has urged Bahrain to work towards easing the process of applying as well as obtaining Bahraini visas for Bangladeshi nationals. Read more

Momen calls on diplomats to follow norms regarding Bangladesh's internal affairs

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on the diplomats to follow the norms regarding the internal affairs of Bangladesh. Read more

BGB-BGP high level meeting from 23 November

Bangladesh-Myanmar border. File photo

The eighth high-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) will begin in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from Wednesday (23 November). Read more

Dollar crisis will resolve by January: Salman F Rahman

The ongoing crisis in the country for US dollars will resolve by coming January, said Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment. Read more

At least 44 dead, many injured in Indonesia earthquake: Official

At least 44 people have been killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, a local spokesperson told AFP. Read more

China-Russia trade due to exceed record $180 billion in 2022: China's ambassador

Trade between Russia and China will exceed the record-high $180 billion by the end of 2022, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Saturday. Read more

Sovereign investors favour US, India as top 2022 investment markets - Study

India has emerged as the second most coveted investment market after the United States for sovereign wealth funds and public pensions funds in 2022, according to a study by asset manager Invesco published on Monday. Read more

Pakistan army chief's family became billionaires in last six years: Report

A report said that there has been a sharp rise in the wealth of close family members of Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a span of six years. The report comes as General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure is set to end in less than two weeks. Read more

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

A gunman opened fire inside a LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by "heroic" clubgoers, police said. Read more

On 2012 gang rape-murder, Delhi to challenge SC order on release of 3 accused

Days after the Supreme Court had ordered release of three men - sentenced to death - in the 2012 Chhawla gang rape-murder case, the Delhi government is set to challenge the order. Lt Governor of Delhi - Vinai Kumar Saxena - has given a go-ahead to challenge the release. Read more

12 killed, including children as truck rams into religious procession in India's Bihar

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar's Vaishali district in India on Sunday (20 November) evening, officials said. Read more

Thai economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival

Photo: Collected

Thailand's economy enjoyed healthy expansion in the third quarter, officials said Monday, with the return of international tourists helping to offset persistently high inflation. Read more