Evening brief

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (20 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

2 death row convict militants flee from police custody

Two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members, who were awarded death penalty in blogger killings, escaped from police custody at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in the capital on Sunday. Read More

Red alert issued in Dhaka to catch fugitive death row convict militants, Tk20 lakh bounty declared

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a red alert in the capital to arrest two death row convict JMB militants, who escaped from police custody at a Dhaka court premises Sunday. Read More

PM opens 50 industrial units in economic zones

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the Economic Zones (EZs) across the country. Read More

PM Hasina seeks planned industrialisation for economic prosperity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (20 November) stressed the need for planned industrialisation by protecting the arable lands to ensure economic prosperity, urging the youths and women folks to make their contribution to the sector. Read More

Demands of graduating LDCs not prioritised in WTO's ministerial conference: CPD

The issues raised by the world's graduating LDCs during the 12th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference (WTO-MC12) held in Geneva in June, including the demand to extend LDC-specific S&DTs for a time-bound period, were not prioritised, say speakers. Read More

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's Dhaka visit cancelled

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Dhaka has been cancelled. Read More

Import of fuel oil from India through pipeline likely from next year: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hoped that the import of fuel oil from India through pipeline will start next year. Read More

Bangladesh uniquely positioned in Asia to transition into middle-income country: Haas

US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas today said Bangladesh is "uniquely positioned" in Asia to transition into an urban industrial and middle-income country through harnessing new entrepreneur ideas as well as investing in women's professional development. Read More

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on 6 Jan 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Read More

Nepalis vote amid looming inflation, political stability concerns

Nepalis were voting on Sunday in a general election that few expect to bring drastic change - or a government able to quickly revive one of the slowest-growing economies in South Asia. Read More

Malaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin claims win in general election

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament. Read More

Snowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Snowfall of more than 6 feet in western New York state prompted local officials on Saturday to further restrict road travel and forced airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week. Read More