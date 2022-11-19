Evening brief

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (19 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there will be no election in the country without a caretaker government. Read More

Sheikh Hasina's govt won't interfere in national elections: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quaidul has said that the government of Sheikh Hasina will not interfere in the general elections of the country. Read More

No more sufferings for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her optimism that people would not have to suffer much for electricity and fuel from the next month. Read More

Don't accept constitution without caretaker govt provision: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that they do not accept the existing constitution, which dropped the provisions of the caretaker government in an amendment. Read More

ENT specialist Dr Zaheer Al Amin suspended for wrong surgery on woman

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has suspended the registration of Professor Dr Zaheer Al Amin. He has been handed down a year of suspension, starting from 20 November, for providing wrong treatment and showing negligence to a woman patient. Read More

Three motorcyclists killed in Dhaka road accident

Total three motorcyclists were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle from the back on Khilgaon Flyover in Dhaka on early Saturday. The deceased are – Md Joj Mia, 36, Al-Amin and Md Mehedi Hasan, 28, confirmed DMCH police outpost ASI Masud. Read More

66 Jamaat, Shibir men arrested in Savar for planning sabotage

Police have arrested 66 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the party's student wing, from Savar for planning sabotage. Read More

Nord Stream leaks confirmed as sabotage, Sweden says

Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines, confirming sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday. Read More

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing more than 10 POWs

Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian soldiers had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes and the West of ignoring them. Read More

US report says hundreds were detained, missing in Ukraine's Kherson

Hundreds of people were detained or went missing in Ukraine's Kherson region while it was under Russian control this year, and dozens may have been tortured, Yale University researchers have concluded in a report backed by the US State Department. Read More

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. Read More

Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race

Malaysians were voting on Saturday in a general election that may fail to end the recent phase of political instability in the Southeast Asian nation as polls have predicted no clear winner. Read More

Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes. Read More