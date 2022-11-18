Evening brief

Daily Brief

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 05:00 pm

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Evening brief

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (18 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Passengers suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet ahead of BNP rally

Commuters in Sylhet have been suffering since Friday (18 November) morning as long-distance bus service stopped in the city a day before the transport strike ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) divisional rally on Saturday (19 November). Read More

BNP activists camping in Sylhet's Chowhatta area ahead of Saturday's divisional rally

 

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists are living in camps built in Sylhet's Chowhatta area ahead of the political party's divisional rally on Saturday (19 November). Read More

 

Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee. Read More

North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan. Read More

Russian missiles pound Ukraine power supply, fighting rages in east

 

Missiles rained down on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Thursday as Russian forces stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine, reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson city in the south which Kyiv recaptured last week. Read More

 

Evening brief

