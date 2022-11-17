Evening brief

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (17 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Soyabean oil price hiked by Tk12; Sugar price fixed at Tk108

The price of sugar has been increased by Tk13 per kg. At the same time, soybean oil price has been hiked by Tk12 per litre. With the new prices, consumers will have to pay Tk190 for a one-litre bottle of soyabean oil and Tk108 for a kilogram of packaged sugar. Read More

No forex crisis from Jan 2023: Bangladesh Bank governor

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said there will be no foreign exchange crisis from January 2023, as the country's exports and remittances have become surplus compared to imports. Read More

Expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh: PM Hasina urges Kuwait

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Kuwait to quickly implement its proposal to set up a petroleum refinery in Bangladesh. She said this while Kuwaiti Ambassador to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban in Dhaka. Read More

Tipu urges all to work hard for overcoming challenges of LDC graduation

Everyone must work diligently from their respective positions to fulfill the increasing responsibilities after Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday (17 November). Read More

Govt trying to bar BNP from holding mass rallies: Fakhrul

The government has been trying to foil all divisional rallies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. So far BNP has held six divisional rallies. People are attending the rallies to demand their basic rights of food, clothing, democratic rights and to protest against all the misdeeds of this government, said the BNP leader. Read More

Laugfs Gas sells Bangladesh unit for $23 million to undisclosed buyer

Sri Lanka-based Laugfs Gas on Wednesday (16 November) said that the company had sold the full stake in its Bangladesh unit for $23.39 million to an undisclosed buyer, with plans to use the sale proceeds to settle the group's debt. Read More

Oil falls as geopolitical tensions ease, China Covid concerns return

Oil prices fell for a second day in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world's largest crude importer. Read More

UN adopts consensus Rohingya resolution

The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly has adopted the annual resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus. The primary focus of the resolution was the human rights situation of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, including in the context of current political developments. Read More

G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. Read More

Russian economy shrinks 4% in third quarter

Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. Read More

Republicans win US House majority, setting stage for divided government

Republicans were projected to win a majority in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate. Read More