Evening brief 

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (16 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Sylhet bus owners call for strike Saturday ahead of BNP rally

The Bus Owners Association has called for a transport strike on Saturday (19 November) in Sylhet. On the same day, a divisional rally of BNP will be held at Alia Madrasa ground in Sylhet city. Read More

Decision on Gaibandha-5 bypoll next week: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman said a decision will be made next week on the Gaibandha-5 by-polls following a review of the entire investigation report on the irregularities, with punishment according to the law for those found guilty. Read More

Govt okays import of 90,000MT urea fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved a number of proposals including the import of 90,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser from Saudi Arabia and UAE. Read More

COP27: Bangladesh urges developed nations to double provision of adaptation finance by 2025

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin has urged developed countries to at least double their collective provision of adaptation finance by 2025, as agreed upon during COP26 in Glasgow, and to provide support for the implementation of National Adaptation Plan (NAP). Read More

Chinese company to act as service provider for realising tolls at Bangabandhu Tunnel

China Communications Construction Company Ltd will act as the service provider for ensuring maintenance and realizing tolls at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram with a cost of around Tk983.82 crore. Read More

Ctg port gets new terminal after 15 years, rice-laden vessel unloaded

Chittagong Port's Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) has begun operations on a trial basis with the unloading of a rice-laden vessel from Myanmar. Read More

Election Bangladesh's own issue, not foreigners' concern: Turkish Ambassador

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan on Wednesday said holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh is not an issue for foreigners, it depends entirely on Bangladesh. Read More

Nasa's next-generation Artemis rocket lifts off on test flight to moon

Nasa's towering next-generation moon rocket blasted off from Florida early on Wednesday on its debut flight, a crewless voyage inaugurating the US space agency's Artemis exploration program 50 years after the final Apollo moon mission. Read More

Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals

Donald Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of US voting since his 2020 election defeat, on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals. Read More

Poland blast likely caused by missile fired by Ukrainian forces: Report

Initial findings suggest that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing US officials. Ukraine, however, denied the allegation calling it a 'conspiracy theory' against them. Read More

G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

Leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, including speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal. Read More

Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Israel's departing Prime Minister Yair Lapid doubled down Tuesday on his government's harsh condemnation of a reported investigation by the United States Department of Justice into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, in the occupied West Bank. Read More