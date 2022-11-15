Evening brief 

15 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 05:40 pm

15 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (15 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt making fire department highest competent service providing organisation: PM

Calling the firefighters "friend of worst time", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday said her government is working to make the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) into a topmost efficient service-providing organisation. Read More

World making little progress on food waste, a big climate problem

Every Thursday, California resident Richard Redmond takes a gallon-sized container of food scraps to the farmers market in the city of South Pasadena where it is collected and composted for use in gardens – an effort to reduce the amount of household waste he sends to landfill. Read More

The poorest people pay the highest interest for loans: BB governor 

The poorest people in the country have to pay the highest interest against loans, says Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder. Read More 

Truth about drug smugglers firing at DGFI officer at Tombru border will be revealed: Home minister

The truth about why and how drug smugglers fired shots at a Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer at Tombru border in Bandarban will be identified and shared, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today. Read More

Motorcycle, three-wheeler movement on five important highways will be monitored: Obaidul Quader

The government is emphasising on monitoring and controlling motorcycles and three wheelers on highways rather than suspending their movement altogether, said  Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Read More

Momen urges international community to take collective action over climate-induced migration

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen urged the international community to acknowledge the scale and urgency of climate-induced migration and take collective action to mainstream the issue in climate change negotiations. Read More  

RMG workers protest in Dhamrai over factory closure 

Around 1,200 workers of a readymade garment factory on Tuesday took to the streets in the Jaipura area of ​​Dhamrai to protest the closure of their factory. Read More

Amazon to layoff 10,000 employees: report

Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 10,000 employees, The New York Times reported on Monday, making the e-commerce behemoth the latest tech giant to unleash a large-scale redundancy plan. Read More

