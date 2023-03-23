H&M contributes mannequins to BGMEA Innovation Centre, BUFT

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 04:37 pm

H&M contributes mannequins to BGMEA Innovation Centre, BUFT

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 04:37 pm
Photo: BGMEA
Photo: BGMEA

H&M Group, a globally renowned multinational retail-clothing company, has contributed dressmaker mannequins to the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (CIEOSH) and BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to support the education and skill development of the next generation of RMG professionals in Bangladesh.

The mannequins will be important tools for the students of BUFT as well as trainees of CIEOSH, as they gather knowledge and learn the necessary skills and techniques needed to create high-quality garments, says a press release.

Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager of H&M Group, presented the books and mannequins to Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on 21 March.

The ceremony was also attended by Miran Ali, vice president of the BGMEA.

"Education is key to further increasing diversification and enabling a sustainable transition for the RMG sector. From H&M Group we believe in the strength of cooperation and collaboration with our industry partners, and we are glad that we could make this contribution to BUFT and its students," said Ziaur Rahman, country manager, H&M Group.

"Bangladesh's RMG industry is pursuing a vision of sustainable growth where our key focus is on transition from volume to value and quantity to quality. In alignment with our vision, the key priorities for the industry are innovation, technological upgradation, environmental sustainability, productivity and efficiency enhancement and skill development," said Faruque Hassan.

"The initiative of H&M Group to contribute dressmaker mannequins to CIEOSH and BUFT is highly appreciated. It demonstrates their commitment to supporting the education and skill development of the next generation RMG professionals. We would like to thank H&M for their support to the industry's pursuit of sustainable development," the BGMEA president added.

The CIEOSH was established by the BGMEA at its headquarters in Uttara, with the aim of supporting Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge, skills and technical know-how to meet future challenges and enhance its competitiveness.

