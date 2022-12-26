Xi urges steps to 'protect' lives as China lifts Covid curbs

People line up next to a medical worker in a protective suit, at a fever clinic of a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Josh Arslan

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged officials to take steps to "feasibly protect people's lives", in his first remarks on Covid since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

"We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way... fortify a community line of defence for epidemic prevention and control, and feasibly protect people's lives, safety and health," he said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.