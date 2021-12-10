WHO's Tedros says omicron coronavirus variant highlights ‘perilous situation’

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 10:01 am

He added that he was disappointed that countries had imposed blanket travel bans on southern Africa over omicron and that transparency would help end the pandemic

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a bilateral meeting with Swiss Interior and Health Minister Alain Berset on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland May 24, 2021. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
The emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant highlights the "perilous situation" the world is in roughly two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

He added that he was disappointed that countries had imposed blanket travel bans on southern Africa over omicron and that transparency would help end the pandemic.

