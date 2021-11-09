WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 billion Covid vaccine syringes

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
09 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 06:40 pm

Related News

WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 billion Covid vaccine syringes

National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the "hoarding, panic buying and type of situation" seen early in the pandemic with the lack of personal protective equipment, WHO expert Lisa Hedman said

Reuters
09 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 06:40 pm
Empty syringes are pictured after a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination at a doctor&#039;s office in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Empty syringes are pictured after a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination at a doctor's office in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer Covid-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday.

National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the "hoarding, panic buying and type of situation" seen early in the pandemic with the lack of personal protective equipment, WHO expert Lisa Hedman said.

"We could have a global shortage of immunisation syringes that could in turn lead to serious problems such as slowing down immunisation efforts as well as safety concerns," she told a UN briefing.

A shortage could lead to delays in routine vaccinations, particularly for children, and other health services, and it could also encourage the unsafe reusing of syringes and needles, particularly in poorer countries, Hedman added.

About 6.8 billion Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered globally, almost double the number of routine vaccines, Hedman said, compared to total manufacturing capacity of about 6 billion immunisation syringes a year.

That means the world could face a shortage of up to two billion syringes next year, unless more factories are shifted to producing the right kind of device for shots, Hedman said.

"If we shift capacity from one type of syringe to another or attempt to expand capacity for specialized immunisation syringes, it takes time and investment," she said.

Top News / World+Biz

Syringe / covid-19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat