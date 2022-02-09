WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
09 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 01:26 pm

Related News

WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

Covax delivered its billionth vaccine dose in mid-January

BSS/AFP
09 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 01:26 pm
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The WHO Wednesday urged rich countries to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer Covid-19 by contributing $16 billion as a matter of urgency.

The World Health Organization said the rapid cash injection into its Access to Covid Tools Accelerator could finish off Covid as a global health emergency this year.

The WHO-led ACT-A is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic: vaccines, tests, treatments and personal protective equipment.

ACT-A gave birth to the Covax facility, designed to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, correctly predicting that richer nations would hog doses coming off the production lines.

Covax delivered its billionth vaccine dose in mid-January.

ACT-A needed $23.4 billion for its programme for the year October 2021- September 2022 but only $800 million has been raised so far.

The scheme therefore wants $16 billion up front from wealthy nations "to close the immediate financing gap", with the rest to be self-funded by middle-income countries.

- Omicron impetus -

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant made it all the more urgent to ensure tests, treatments and vaccines are distributed equitably.

"If higher-income countries pay their fair share of the ACT-Accelerator costs, the partnership can support low- and middle-income countries to overcome low Covid-19 vaccination levels, weak testing, and medicine shortages," he said in a statement.

"Science gave us the tools to fight Covid-19; if they are shared globally in solidarity, we can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency this year."

Just 0.4 percent of the 4.7 billion Covid tests administered globally during the pandemic have been used in low-income countries.

Meanwhile only 10 percent of people in those nations have received at least one vaccine dose. The WHO said the vast inequity was not only costing lives and hurting economies, it was also risking the emergence of new, more dangerous variants that could rob current tools of their effectiveness and set even highly-vaccinated populations back by many months.

- Ramaphosa call -

ACT-A has come up with a new "fair share" financing model on how much each of the world's wealthy countries should contribute, based on the size of their national economy and what they would gain from a faster recovery of the global economy and trade.

On the 2020-21 ACT-A budget, only six countries -- Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Sweden -- met or exceeded what would have been their fair share commitments.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who co-chairs the ACT-A facilitation council, said inequitable access to Covid vaccines, tests and treatments was simply prolonging the pandemic.

"I urge my fellow leaders to step up in solidarity, meet their fair shares, and help reclaim our lives from this virus," he said.

Ramaphosa and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, his fellow co- chair, have written to 55 capitals -- all high-income countries, G20 upper middle-income nations, and two other middle-income states -- outlining their "fair share" and encouraging them to cough up.

Top News / World+Biz

WHO / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

3h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

45m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

2h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

22h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

22h | Videos
Chrome is changing its logo

Chrome is changing its logo

22h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 