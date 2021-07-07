WHO urges countries 'not to lose gains' by prematurely lifting Covid-19 measures

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when reopening their economies from Covid-19 restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you have made".

The WHO also urged countries either considering or beginning to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old children to reconsider and instead donate doses to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX to help inoculate healthcare workers and the elderly in low-income countries.