WHO urges countries 'not to lose gains' by prematurely lifting Covid-19 measures

Reuters
07 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 07:59 pm

The WHO also urged countries either considering or beginning to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old children to reconsider and instead donate doses to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX to help inoculate healthcare workers and the elderly in low-income countries

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. Reuters/Denis Balibouse
World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when reopening their economies from Covid-19 restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you have made".

The WHO also urged countries either considering or beginning to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old children to reconsider and instead donate doses to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX to help inoculate healthcare workers and the elderly in low-income countries.

