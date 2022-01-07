WHO reports record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases over 2.6 mln

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/TASS
07 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 11:30 am

The majority of the confirmed coronavirus cases reported to WHO were registered in the United States - 56,843,327. This is followed by India - 35,109,286, Brazil - 22,323,837, the United Kingdom - 13,835,338, and France - 10,645,841.

Computer image of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19
Photo: REUTERS

More than 2.6 mln coronavirus cases were registered around the world in the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily rate for the entire pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.

Thus, the organization reported about 296,496,809 cases and 5,462,631 deaths. The number of new cases increased per day by 2,618,130, deaths - by 8,168.

The previous record was set on Wednesday: within 24 hours, the WHO received reports of 2,294,039 cases. Over the past nine days, the daily growth surpassing 1 mln cases was recorded eight times. WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information on the number of cases and the deaths provided by countries.

The majority of the confirmed coronavirus cases reported to WHO were registered in the United States - 56,843,327. This is followed by India - 35,109,286, Brazil - 22,323,837, the United Kingdom - 13,835,338, and France - 10,645,841. The majority of deaths was recorded in the United States - 824,175, Brazil - 619,384, India - 482,876, Russia - 313,817, and Mexico - 299,711.

