WHO recommends that China monitor excess Covid-19 mortality

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 06:01 pm

Related News

WHO recommends that China monitor excess Covid-19 mortality

Reuters
17 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 06:01 pm
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker checks the IV drip treatment of a patient lying on a bed in the emergency department of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker checks the IV drip treatment of a patient lying on a bed in the emergency department of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from Covid-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there.

China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-Covid policy last month, a big jump from the figures it reported prior to facing international criticism over its Covid-19 data.

"WHO recommends the monitoring of excess mortality, which provides us with a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of Covid-19," the UN agency told Reuters in a statement when asked about China.

"This is especially important during periods of surges when the health system is severely constrained."

WHO added that there was no fixed time for another meeting with Chinese officials after WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of China's National Health Commission, at the weekend, but that it would continue working with China to provide advice and support.

After criticising Beijing for not being forthright about the scale of the outbreak, WHO said on Saturday that Chinese authorities had provided it with information on hospital deaths and outpatient care that allowed for a better understanding of the situation.

Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown Law in Washington, DC, who closely follows WHO, said China's decision to reveal more data had been down to "WHO prodding".

"Getting more accurate death tolls is refreshing," he said. "But it would be even more important to get full GSD (genetic sequence data) of circulating virus in China. That's the really big global concern."

 

World+Biz / China

WHO / china / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

48m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

23m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades