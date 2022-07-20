WHO Europe warns of 'challenging' Covid-19 autumn and winter

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
20 July, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:21 pm

Related News

WHO Europe warns of 'challenging' Covid-19 autumn and winter

BSS/AFP
20 July, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:21 pm
A Covid-19 patient is being carried to hospital in Europe. Photo: UNB
A Covid-19 patient is being carried to hospital in Europe. Photo: UNB

The World Health Organization's European office on Tuesday warned of a "challenging" autumn and winter amid a summer surge of Covid-19 cases and reduced surveillance among member states.

The warning was accompanied by a call from the health body for countries to "urgently address gaps in pandemic monitoring and response to avoid preventable deaths and severe disruptions."

"At this time last year, I spoke to you about a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across the region, driven by the Delta variant amid the lifting of restrictions and increased social mixing," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"It's now abundantly clear we're in a similar situation to last summer -- only this time the ongoing Covid-19 wave is being propelled by sub-lineages of the Omicron variant," he added.

The rapid increase in cases coupled with "reduced virus surveillance" prompted the organisation to "forecast a challenging autumn and winter in the European Region."

It also prompted the release of a Covid-19 strategy for autumn and winter, "to help prepare for the coming waves of infection."

"Waiting for the autumn to act will be too late," Kluge said.

The strategy pushes increased vaccine uptake in the general population, a second booster dose for immuno-compromised people, a possible second booster to specific at-risk groups, and the use of face masks indoors and on public transportation.

Kluge said the number of new infections in the WHO's European area -- 53 countries and regions including several in Central Asia -- had tripled in the last six weeks.

The region recorded 2,585,734 cases over the last seven days.

The organisation noted that while hospitalisation rates had doubled in the same period, admissions to intensive care units (ICU) had "so far remained relatively low".

"However, as infection rates in older groups continue to rise, Europe is still seeing close to 3,000 people die of Covid-19 every week," Kluge stressed.

Last week, WHO Europe recommended a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for people over 60 years old.

World+Biz / Europe

Europe Coronavirus / Europe Covid / Europe COvid surge / Europe / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership