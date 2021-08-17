WHO concerned about Covid-19 in Afghanistan as jabs slow

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in Covid-19 transmission," Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing.

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours due to the insecurity and the unpredictable situation, he said. Chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people have been seeking to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies, worsening existing shortages.

Jasarevic said the WHO, like those of other UN agencies, was committed to remain in the country.