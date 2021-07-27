'We may be tired, but virus is not; can't have guard down': Indian government

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:23 pm

Related News

'We may be tired, but virus is not; can't have guard down': Indian government

The pandemic is far from over... globally. We have to be careful... We may be tired, but not virus," said VK Paul, chairman of India's National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:23 pm
Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS
Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS

The Indian government on Tuesday underscored the need to step up vaccination ahead of the coming festive season, saying vaccines save life in 98% cases.

"While no vaccine has a 100% guarantee, but all vaccines, even our own, shows the chance of serious disease is nearly eliminated. The chance of death is nearly eliminated," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, reports the NDTV.

The pandemic is far from over... globally. We have to be careful... We may be tired, but not virus," he added.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India Covid Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing