'We may be tired, but virus is not; can't have guard down': Indian government

Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS

The Indian government on Tuesday underscored the need to step up vaccination ahead of the coming festive season, saying vaccines save life in 98% cases.

"While no vaccine has a 100% guarantee, but all vaccines, even our own, shows the chance of serious disease is nearly eliminated. The chance of death is nearly eliminated," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, reports the NDTV.

The pandemic is far from over... globally. We have to be careful... We may be tired, but not virus," he added.