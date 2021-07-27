'We may be tired, but virus is not; can't have guard down': Indian government
The pandemic is far from over... globally. We have to be careful... We may be tired, but not virus," said VK Paul, chairman of India's National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration
The Indian government on Tuesday underscored the need to step up vaccination ahead of the coming festive season, saying vaccines save life in 98% cases.
"While no vaccine has a 100% guarantee, but all vaccines, even our own, shows the chance of serious disease is nearly eliminated. The chance of death is nearly eliminated," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, reports the NDTV.
