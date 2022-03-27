We are under lockdown but safe: Bangladeshis in China’s Jiangxi province

The delta and omicron variants of coronavirus spread in Nanchang, the capital of China's Jiangxi province.

On 13 March, new coronavirus cases have been found in Nanchang city which were imported from another city.

According to a report from the Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Commission on 26 March a total of 379 cases of positive infection were reported in Nanchang, of which 66 were symptomatic and 313 asymptomatic infections.

On 17 March, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in Nanchang city issued a notice to the students, teachers, and staff that in view of controlling the current severe pandemic situation, preventing import of infections from other areas and maximising protection of health and life safety of teachers and students, the school campus will be closed.

All the students from now on will attend online classes.

Now about 100 Bangladeshi students and professionals are living in Jiangxi province even though most Bangladeshis left when the pandemic begun in Wuhan city.

Bangladeshis living in Jiangxi province talked to The Business Standard about how they are passing the days during the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mohammad Akbar Hossen, a Bangladeshi student studying at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics said early middle of March new Covid-19 cases have been found in Nanchang city. The university arranged booster dose vaccine for international students promptly.

"From the security officers to the Doctors, teachers, students, everyone plays an essential role in the battle against the pandemic. I am honoured to serve as a member of Lei Feng International Volunteer Association in making the environment and the people I care for safe. I feel motivated to wake up early morning and stand side by side with the heroes fighting against Covid-19 on a daily basis. All five Covid-19 tests have gone smoothly, and I got to witness a generational age gap cooperating well, from the little children to the old, uniting us in the fight against Covid-19."

Mohammad Akbar Hossen, a Bangladeshi student studying at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and a member of Lei Feng International Volunteer Association serving as a volunteer. Photo: TBS

"We, volunteers, are buying essential commodities for the international students. The Chinese government has taken the "Zero Covid Policy" of prevention and control measures which is good really good decision. I kindly would like to spare a moment to appreciate the great work done by the University and the leaders of the People's Republic of China. As though we are in lockdown but we are safe and warm," he added.

Dr Gazi Md Abu Issa Nur, a Bangladeshi professor at Jiujiang University in Jiangxi province said that the Chinese government is currently on high alert for a new outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which is very admirable. Extra vigilance has also been issued in the city of Jiujiang in Jiangxi Province.

"As part of this, all of us have been re-tested for Covid, travel outside our university campus has been restricted, and people from the government's health department have visited every apartment to make sure that Covid tests and vaccination have been done. The facial mask has been made compulsory in the classroom. Foreign teachers and students have been kept under constant observation by the university authority," he added.

A Bangladeshi student of East China Jiaotong University, Md Abir Hossan, told The Business Standard, "During this epidemic in Nanchang city, I am helping to gather all the international students for Covid-19 test, and cleaning up our dormitory. I am also organising all the international students to fight against Covid-19. The most reassuring thing is my own safety. For this reason, I really want to thank the Chinese government and my university for taking some important steps to fight against the pandemic. These important steps make me feel that I am living in one of the safest countries in the world."

"I didn't go to Bangladesh for the last three years. When this pandemic will over, my first wish is that I want to go to Bangladesh and see my parents. The most impressive thing was the humanity of the Chines people. I have learned from this pandemic that if we want to recover from some bad things we have to work together," he added.

Touhidul Anam Ruhan, a Bangladeshi Master's Degree student at Nanchang Hangkong University shared his views, "We know this is the worst cowardly situation over the last two years. But the Chinese government took immediate action. The whole city of Nanchang, including our university is under lockdown. Everyone has already taken the nucleic acid test 7 times in my university. Many students, including me, are volunteering here to help the authorities. Fortunately, no Covid-19 cases were found in our university. Alhamdulillah, everyone including all Bangladeshi students are safe. University officials have been contacting us frequently. We have been told that everything will be back to normal soon."

On 26 March, officials of Nanchang city in Jiangxi province announced that the current round of pandemic situation in Nanchang has basically been cleared, and the pandemic situation in the whole city is generally controllable.