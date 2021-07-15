Vietnam approves Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Vietnam has approved the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's for emergency use, the sixth brand to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country, as it seeks to expedite its inoculations programme amid its worst outbreak so far.

The health ministry in a statement said that in total, it had clinched deals and commitments for 124 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines to be delivered by the end of the year.