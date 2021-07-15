Vietnam approves Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
15 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

Vietnam approves Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine

The health ministry in a statement said that in total, it had clinched deals and commitments for 124 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines to be delivered by the end of the year

Reuters
15 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 04:44 pm
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, &quot;COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only&quot; and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson &amp; Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Vietnam has approved the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's for emergency use, the sixth brand to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country, as it seeks to expedite its inoculations programme amid its worst outbreak so far.

The health ministry in a statement said that in total, it had clinched deals and commitments for 124 million doses of different types of coronavirus vaccines to be delivered by the end of the year.

Vietnam / Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

21h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident